IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.22

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.22 and traded as high as $79.30. IP Group shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 654,064 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of IP Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 95 ($1.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of IP Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $825.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 9.61 and a quick ratio of 9.61.

IP Group (LON:IPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported GBX 1.08 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that IP Group Plc will post 1525.8686976 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

