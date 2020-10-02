iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,659 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 302.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CMF stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $63.23.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.