iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,200 shares, an increase of 40.3% from the August 31st total of 154,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.49 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 795.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000.

