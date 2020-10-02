iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the August 31st total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $58.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $38.16 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.