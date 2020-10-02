iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $72.91

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $72.91 and traded as high as $85.08. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF shares last traded at $84.66, with a volume of 12,477 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €83.45 and a 200 day moving average of €72.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDEN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 301.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,787,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 588.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,285,000.

