iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE) Stock Price Down 0.9%

iShares MSCI UAE Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:UAE)’s stock price were down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 26,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

