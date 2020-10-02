JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.39

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.39 and traded as high as $3.96. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 107,373 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.88.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 405.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -10.43 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JAKKS Pacific stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 9.74% of JAKKS Pacific worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, and markets consumer products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Halloween. It offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

