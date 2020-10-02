Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Shiseido Co. LTD.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Co. LTD. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Shiseido in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SSDOY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shiseido from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shiseido from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Shiseido from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shiseido currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shiseido stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Shiseido has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $83.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.34.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. It also produces and sells health and beauty foods, and over-the-counter drugs; and hair and beauty salon products, as well as fragrances and body care products. In addition, the company operates beauty salons and restaurants.

