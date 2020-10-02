Jill Pellegrino Sells 5,495 Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $189,028.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PPD opened at $36.04 on Friday. PPD has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion and a PE ratio of 36.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19.

Get PPD alerts:

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. PPD’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that PPD will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PPD in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $182,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $323,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $1,041,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of PPD during the first quarter worth about $3,487,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

PPD has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PPD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.93.

PPD Company Profile

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.