John Oyler Sells 54,303 Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 54,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.39, for a total value of $15,226,018.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,927,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,201,352.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, John Oyler sold 27,275 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.77, for a total value of $6,948,851.75.

On Monday, September 14th, John Oyler sold 19,739 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $4,939,684.75.

On Monday, August 31st, John Oyler sold 12,961 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $3,121,786.46.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, John Oyler sold 61,042 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $14,235,604.82.

On Friday, August 21st, John Oyler sold 40,788 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $9,796,869.72.

On Wednesday, August 19th, John Oyler sold 29,866 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.56, for a total value of $7,005,368.96.

On Friday, August 14th, John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total value of $1,838,060.75.

On Wednesday, August 12th, John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total value of $4,203,822.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $5,583,533.28.

On Wednesday, August 5th, John Oyler sold 17,254 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total value of $3,852,300.58.

BGNE stock opened at $285.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.89. Beigene Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $114.41 and a fifty-two week high of $287.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.15. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 72.94% and a negative net margin of 620.47%. Equities analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -17.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BGNE. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $321.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Beigene from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 25.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 7.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beigene by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

