Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.30

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.30 and traded as high as $41.39. Johnson Controls International shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 5,196,745 shares traded.

JCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,487,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,096,000 after purchasing an additional 644,398 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,067,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

