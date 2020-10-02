JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust (LON:JAI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $414.63

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Plc (LON:JAI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $414.63 and traded as high as $430.00. JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust shares last traded at $430.00, with a volume of 209,232 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 414.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.80. The stock has a market cap of $404.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78.

JP Morgan Asian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAI)

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

