JPJ Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) Shares Up 4.9%

JPJ Group plc (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.03 and last traded at $15.03. 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46.

JPJ Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JKPTF)

JPJ Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Japan, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Jackpotjoy and Vera&John segments. It offers bingo, slots, casino, and other games through Jackpotjoy, Starspins, Botemania, Vera&John, Costa Bingo, InterCasino, Solid Gaming, and other brands.

