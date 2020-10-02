JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $512.06

JPMorgan American Investment Trust PLC (LON:JAM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $512.06 and traded as high as $516.00. JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at $514.00, with a volume of 253,915 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 58.74 and a quick ratio of 58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 512.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 464.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan American Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.46%.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JAM)

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve capital growth from North American investments by outperformance of the Company’s benchmark, which is the S&P 500 Index. The Company invests in North American quoted companies, including exposure to smaller capitalization stocks.

