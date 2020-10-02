JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:CLLNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CLLNY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Semiconductor Manufacturing International in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing International alerts:

OTCMKTS:CLLNY opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.96. Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $50.57.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.