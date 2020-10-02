K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNT. Pi Financial raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th.

In related news, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($511,096.50). Also, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$3,450,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,273,289.85. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547.

CVE:KNT opened at C$7.17 on Friday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 34.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.43.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

