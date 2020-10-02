KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $475.67

KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $475.67 and traded as high as $526.00. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $524.00, with a volume of 1,264,871 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAZ shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KAZ Minerals from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 587.92 ($7.68).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 566.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 475.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. KAZ Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

