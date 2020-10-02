Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.31

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KTYB)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and traded as low as $15.90. Kentucky Bancshares shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 5,223 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Kentucky Bancshares (OTCMKTS:KTYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter. Kentucky Bancshares had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.02%.

Kentucky Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KTYB)

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Kentucky Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit, safe deposits, interest and noninterest bearing deposits, and time deposits.

