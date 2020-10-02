KeyCorp Comments on Kennametal Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Kennametal stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $38.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.80, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kennametal’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kennametal by 60.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 68.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

