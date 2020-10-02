Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.54

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $2.18. Koss shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 9,991 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Koss alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $16.07 million, a P/E ratio of -36.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.54.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.95 million for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 2.54%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.