Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.45

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.45 and traded as high as $13.04. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 132,164 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kronos Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $5,536,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,632,000 after purchasing an additional 244,794 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 278,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 206,475 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 102,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 173,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

