L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) to report $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. L Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year sales of $11.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.84 billion to $12.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $12.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet cut shares of L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in L Brands in the second quarter worth $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in L Brands by 610.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in L Brands by 128.1% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in L Brands during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LB opened at $33.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. L Brands has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

