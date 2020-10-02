L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,078,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260,193 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.42% of L3Harris worth $522,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the first quarter worth approximately $15,225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in L3Harris by 29.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in L3Harris by 160.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in L3Harris by 60.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

NYSE LHX opened at $172.69 on Friday. L3Harris has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.47.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

