Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Up 18.9% in September

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 3,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $145.64 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 145.64 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.70.

Get Liberty Broadband Corp Series C alerts:

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 1,158.25% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband Corp Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.