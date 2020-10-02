Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:LIXT) Short Interest Update

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:LIXT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of LIXT opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. Lixte Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primary focuses on developing various treatments for human cancers and other non-malignant diseases, including vascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, and diabetes, as well as genetic diseases comprising Gaucher's disease; and depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

