Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.66

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.66 and traded as high as $7.25. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 192,912 shares traded.

MDI has been the topic of several research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Laurentian boosted their price target on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Major Drilling Group Int'l alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.66. The company has a market cap of $566.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.63.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.