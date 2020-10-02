Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.32 and traded as high as $4.49. Manitex International shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 26,592 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Manitex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $87.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Manitex International Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.77% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

