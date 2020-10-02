Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.88 Billion

Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) will report $17.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $22.00 billion. Marathon Petroleum reported sales of $31.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full year sales of $75.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.64 billion to $86.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $88.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.07 billion to $100.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.08. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,802,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,019,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,967,000 after buying an additional 2,028,453 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.