Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.33

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.33 and traded as high as $16.53. Marten Transport shares last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 359,334 shares.

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 15,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $279,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $751,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

