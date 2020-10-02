Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Cowen upgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

MRVL stock opened at $40.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

