Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 340,279 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 5.20% of Match Group worth $473,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Match Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $116.21 on Friday. Match Group Inc has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $123.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 505.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.16.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $3,776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 666,541 shares of company stock valued at $67,821,773. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

