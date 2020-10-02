Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) PT Raised to $32.00 at TD Securities

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $68,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.