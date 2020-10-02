Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in September

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,500 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 460,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.3 days.

MTTWF stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72. Metro has a 12-month low of $7.19 and a 12-month high of $14.81.

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions.

