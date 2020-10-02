Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,622 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Mimecast worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 14.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 30.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 113.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 85,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 36.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $47.17 on Friday. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 589.63, a P/E/G ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,146,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,668,724.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,101 shares of company stock worth $10,453,914 in the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

