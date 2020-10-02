Mint (CVE:MIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Mint Corp (CVE:MIT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Mint shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 60,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $7.89 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03.

Mint Company Profile (CVE:MIT)

The Mint Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides vertically integrated payment solutions primarily in the United Arab Emirates. It manages the issuance, administration, customer support, payment processing, set-up, sponsorship, and reporting of the cards and related activities to government authorities.

