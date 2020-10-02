Mondi (LON:MNDI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,437.41

Mondi Plc (LON:MNDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,437.41 and traded as high as $1,653.00. Mondi shares last traded at $1,639.50, with a volume of 1,893,552 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,750 ($22.87) to GBX 1,900 ($24.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,747.50 ($22.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,515.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,437.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of €0.49 ($0.57) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

Mondi Company Profile (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

