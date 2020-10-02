Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Short Interest Update

Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.56.

Shares of MBIO opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Mustang Bio has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $178.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.