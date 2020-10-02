MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) PT Raised to $17.50

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.71% from the company’s current price.

MVBF opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $196.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.91. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. MVB Financial had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.29%. As a group, analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

