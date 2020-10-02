National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Stake Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,219 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.75% of National Bank worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 311.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,339 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 329.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 88,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Bank by 70.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Bank alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBHC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE NBHC opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. National Bank Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $37.43. The company has a market capitalization of $805.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. National Bank had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $86.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that National Bank Holdings Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 27th. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.