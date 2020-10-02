National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 318.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NWLI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 85.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 18,507 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 96.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

National Western Life Group stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.12. National Western Life Group Inc has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $298.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $13.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $216.02 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

