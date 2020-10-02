Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.78% of Neenah worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Neenah by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,485,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,067,000 after purchasing an additional 58,338 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Neenah by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,891 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neenah by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neenah by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 123,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neenah by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul F. Desantis bought 3,400 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.17 per share, for a total transaction of $153,578.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook bought 1,000 shares of Neenah stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.68 per share, with a total value of $44,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,335.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neenah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE NP opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a market capitalization of $635.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.24 and a beta of 1.33. Neenah Inc has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $77.55.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Neenah had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Neenah’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

