NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Sells $10,281,600.00 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,570,383.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -736.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.44.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after acquiring an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,624,000 after buying an additional 1,565,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,453,000 after purchasing an additional 88,329 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,425,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,164,000 after purchasing an additional 102,257 shares during the period. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.