Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.29.
NLTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,041,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,380 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 921,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $7,070,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.5% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 537,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 37,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $511.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.
