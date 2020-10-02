Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.59 Million

Analysts predict that Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) will report $9.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Netstreit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.28 million to $9.80 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Netstreit will report full-year sales of $32.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.32 million to $33.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $56.18 million, with estimates ranging from $55.64 million to $56.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Netstreit.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTST shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Netstreit in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netstreit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. Netstreit has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $18.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th.

About Netstreit

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

