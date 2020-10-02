Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,564 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% in the second quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 520,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth $27,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.48.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $2.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,089.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

