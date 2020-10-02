Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 94,255 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 248.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 557,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 397,548 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 264.3% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 241,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 175,047 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

NML opened at $2.34 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0135 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

