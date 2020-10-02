Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) vs. J.Jill (OTCMKTS:JILL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Nitches (OTCMKTS:NICH) and J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nitches and J.Jill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitches N/A N/A N/A J.Jill -24.13% -495.33% -6.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nitches and J.Jill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitches N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A J.Jill $691.34 million 0.04 -$128.57 million $0.06 10.00

Nitches has higher earnings, but lower revenue than J.Jill.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nitches and J.Jill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitches 0 0 0 0 N/A J.Jill 0 1 0 0 2.00

J.Jill has a consensus price target of $0.64, suggesting a potential upside of 6.70%. Given J.Jill’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J.Jill is more favorable than Nitches.

Risk and Volatility

Nitches has a beta of 2.78, meaning that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.Jill has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Nitches shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of J.Jill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nitches beats J.Jill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitches

Nitches Inc. wholesales, imports, and distributes clothing and home decor products under its own brand labels and retailer-owned private labels in the United States. It distributes clothing primarily in three categories: women's sleepwear and loungewear, women's sportswear and outerwear, and men's casual wear and performance apparel. The company markets women's sleepwear and loungewear under Princesse tam tam, Derek Rose, Crabtree & Evelyn, Disney Couture, The Anne Lewin Collection, The Claire Murray Collection, and Gossard brands; women's sportswear and outerwear under Adobe Rose, Country Tease, Saguaro, and Southwest Canyon brands; and men's casual wear and performance apparel under Nat Nast, Newport Blue, Dockers, The Skins Game, and ZOIC brands. In addition, it distributes made-to-order candles, candle holders, and other home decorating accessories under the Bill Blass and Newport Blue brands. It sells its branded products to department stores, specialty boutiques, moderate department stores, and national and regional discount department stores and chains; and private label products for retailers and catalogs. It sells its products through a sales network consisting of both in-house sales personnel and independent sale representatives. Nitches Inc. was formerly known as Beebas Creations Inc. and changed its name to Nitches Inc. in July 1992. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in San Diego, California.

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. Its targeted customers are 45 years and older. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of April 3, 2019, it operated approximately 280 stores. J.Jill, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

