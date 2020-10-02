Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 40,431 Shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of TechTarget worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $472,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,885,844.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $1,933,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 407,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,130,004.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,962 shares of company stock valued at $23,041,759. 16.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTGT opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. TechTarget Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $34.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTGT. BidaskClub upgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TechTarget from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

