Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,565 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Franklin Electric worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $58.88 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $308.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $26,781.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $665,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock worth $1,309,107 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

