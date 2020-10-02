Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 217,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,313 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $11,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,800,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,529,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,560,000 after acquiring an additional 125,547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,404,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 110,914 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMBF opened at $49.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. UMB Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $70.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

